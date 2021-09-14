First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 658.5% in August

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 658.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FTC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $119.23.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.