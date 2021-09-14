First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 92.2% in August

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 915,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 118,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 5,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

