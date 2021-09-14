First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 535.3% in August

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

