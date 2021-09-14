First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXD. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,249. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

