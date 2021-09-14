First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.57 and last traded at $169.65. Approximately 34,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $166.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 103.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 274.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.