First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $43,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 13,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,824. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.