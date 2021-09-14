FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 1.7%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 42,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,908% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGROY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

