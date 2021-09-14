FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 2,312.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,410. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.
