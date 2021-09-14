FLO Market Capitalization Reaches $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.