Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $681.33 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Flow has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $681.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $21.65 or 0.00045979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00179287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.31 or 1.00016146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07147759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00865311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.