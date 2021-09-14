Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 1160453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The company has a market cap of £83.63 million and a PE ratio of 170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

