Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

