Flux (FLUX) Price Up 79.2% This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Flux has traded up 79.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $92.91 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00141221 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00180574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002345 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,785,978 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

