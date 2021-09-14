FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $955,828.14 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $955,828.14 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00062016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00142742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00811455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00043546 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.