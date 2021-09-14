FOAM Price Reaches $0.0640 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $111,521.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

