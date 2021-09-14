Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 187,780 shares.The stock last traded at $22.35 and had previously closed at $22.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

