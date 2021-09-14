Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.49. 19,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,599. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

