Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Forward Air worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

