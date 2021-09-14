Fractal (FCL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $427,241.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00078778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00122298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.70 or 0.99932064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.45 or 0.07263304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00899502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.