Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 641,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,221,028.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,417.78.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.