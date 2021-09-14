Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

