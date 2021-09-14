Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.