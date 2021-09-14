Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.39 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Frax has a market cap of $324.94 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 322,510,832 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.