Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.26 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $83.31 million and $18.26 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00010921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00171422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.96 or 1.00279931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.43 or 0.07178800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.56 or 0.00887263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.