Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

