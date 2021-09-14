freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 1,238.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.0 days.
Shares of freenet stock remained flat at $$24.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. freenet has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.
freenet Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.