Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 38,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $65,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 180,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

