FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FRMO stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. FRMO has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

