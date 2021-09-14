Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Critical Comparison

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60%

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.06 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -24.45

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 1 7 0 2.88

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.46, indicating a potential upside of 52.17%. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

