Frontier Trading Down 2.5% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $66.75 million and approximately $57.71 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

