FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Down 1.2%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.25 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58). 50,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 235,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.26 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

