FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 277.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of FS KKR Capital worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

