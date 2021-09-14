FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $791,000.

