FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 3,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 65,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000.

