FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

