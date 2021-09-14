Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of FUPBY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

