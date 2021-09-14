Function X Price Reaches $0.71 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $61.03 million and $13.92 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.48 or 0.99943588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00075714 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008398 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00070841 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005884 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
