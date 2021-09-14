Function X Price Reaches $0.71 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $61.03 million and $13.92 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.48 or 0.99943588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00075714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00070841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.