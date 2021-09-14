Fundamenta Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $343,928.23 and approximately $874.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

