FunFair Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

