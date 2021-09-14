FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

