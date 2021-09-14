G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Shares Down 0.3%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.12. 21,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 15,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGGVU)

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

