GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

