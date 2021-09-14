Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $336.35 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $336.35 million and approximately $299.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 96.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

