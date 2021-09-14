GAMB (GMB) Trading 51.1% Higher Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $523,960.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

