GAMEE (GMEE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $644,336.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $644,336.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.