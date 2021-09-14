GamerCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $478,735.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $17.68 million and $478,735.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

