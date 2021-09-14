Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,840.46 ($24.05) and last traded at GBX 1,837 ($24.00). 33,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 395,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,836 ($23.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,843.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,831.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gamesys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

In related news, insider Tina Southall sold 23,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04), for a total value of £430,891.20 ($562,962.11). Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £1,789.65 ($2,338.19).

About Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

