Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

GOTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of GOTU opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

