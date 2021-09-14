GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.99.

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of GATX opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

