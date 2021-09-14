GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBLX stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,634. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

