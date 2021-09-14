Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0005

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Gems has a market capitalization of $602,121.62 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

